REEDSVILLE — John Carlton Maxson, 64, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 17, 1954, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of the late Raymond Edwin Maxson and Flossie Mae Mason Maxson Dill. He was a 1973 graduate of Eastern High School and the Quality Supervisor for REMRAM Recovery LLC in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

John is survived by two brothers, Paul and Linda Maxson and Ray and Becky Maxson; two sisters, Pamela and John Farkas and Judith and Jay Limbach; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mark Satterfield, Delbert Buck, Keith, Michelle and Zach Downs and Terry Wilson; his dogs, Gilly and Peaches and his cat, Fido.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Don Maxson officiating. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 6-8 p.m.

