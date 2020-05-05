John McClintock
RACINE — John Finley McClintock, 48, of Millersport, formerly of Racine, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. Born May 2, 1972, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., he was the son of JoAnn Tiemeyer Pullins and the late John Finley McClintock Sr. John was a 1990 graduate of Southern High School. He was an electrician, member of the IBEW Local Union 683 and was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Shelly Arnold McClintock; two daughters, Adra McClintock and Brenna McClintock; the mother of their children, Tara Clark; his mother, JoAnn Pullins; one brother, Brian (Valerie) McClintock; two sisters, Erica (Mart) Gibson and Sherry Wolfe; aunt and uncle, Larry and Ann Wiles; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Otis and Emma Jane McClintock; his father, John Finley McClintock Sr.; maternal grandmother, Alva Loretta Tiemeyer; his father-in-law, Alva Clark; and sister in-law, Beth Clark. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Larry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
