BIDWELL — John Park, 69, Bidwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be held noon, Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Morgan Center Christian Holiness Church, Bidwell with Reverend Ted Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Center Cemetery, Bidwell, with Full Military Graveside Rites conducted by Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail. Family and friends may call on the family at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. McCoy-Moore Funearl Home is assisting the family with arrangements.