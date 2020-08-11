POMEROY — John D. Riebel Sr., 81 of Pomeroy, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, after a long battle with a muscular disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth. He was born June 19, 1939, at Chester, Ohio, and was the son of the late Dorsel and Dorotha (Newland) Riebel.

John was a 1956 graduate of Chester High School and then graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor degree in education in 1960. He then completed his Master's degree in 1965 in education at Ohio University. After 38 years in what John called "the school business" he retired in 1998. John was a Hunter's Safety Course instructor for 25 years. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed turkey and deer hunting. John traveled out west and harvested mule deer and elk. When he was not busy with school business, he enjoyed the outdoors golfing and traveling. John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middleport, Ohio. John served as a Gideon at the Meigs County camp for several years.

John was a devoted Christian husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Survivors include a son, John Jr. (Tammy) Riebel and grandchildren Cari (Ryan) Wachter and Ethan Steger and great grandsons Max and Rowan Wachter; a daughter, Pam (Bryce) Buckley and grandchildren Daniel (Darci) Buckley, Andrea (Dustin) VanInwagen and great grandson Kasen VanInwagen; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years, Glenna Riebel; and sisters; Luella Jean Thomas and Louise Morton.

Services will be at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio, Friday Aug. 14. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until noon. We encourage anyone wishing to attend to be cautious with respect to the current health concerns.

Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Billy Zuspan at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Meigs Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideon Initiative, Meigs Camp P.O. Box 88, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.