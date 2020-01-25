NELSONVILLE — John S. Wells passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2020 at OSU Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John (Shan) was born May 20, 1947, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Juliana Johnson Wells and John Melvin Wells. He was a 1965 graduate of Eastern High School and served briefly in the U.S. Air Force.

After completing the Division of Wildlife's officer academy in 1972, John was assigned to Athens County as a Wildlife Officer. Upon his early retirement in 1997, he was a Wildlife Investigator working in District 4.

Following his retirement, he worked as a projectionist at Movies 10.

John was a founding member of the York Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the second chief in the department's history. During his service as firefighter and chief, he was instrumental in acquisition of two new fire trucks, updated equipment, training, rescue equipment, fund raising, and numerous other programs. He served as Treasurer of the Athens County Firefighters Association and member of the Athens County Emergency Debriefing Team. He participated in the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Planning Committee.

John was active in many local and state sportsmen organizations, a former member of Aladdin Shrine, Westgate and Nelsonville F.&A.M., Eudora Chapter #72 O.E.S., Nelsonville B.P.O.E., Nelsonville Lions Club, and Nelsonville Presbyterian Church. He was an accomplished woodworker, mechanic, welder, gardener, and jack of all trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shelly (Wells) Proffitt; and first wife, Charlene (Pigott) Hamilton. He is survived by his children, John Wayne (Anita) Wells and Malinda Kay (John) Johnston; grandson, John Eric Johnston; brother, Gary M. (Danielle) Wells; former wife of 34 years, Carol (Hewitt) Wells; many special friends and cousins; current wife, Shirley.

At John's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Please feel free to make memorial contributions in remembrance of him to the .