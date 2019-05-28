POMEROY — A memorial service celebrating the life of John Harvey Wiles, age 66, of Pomeroy, will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home 590 East Main Street, Pomeroy, Ohio. The Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct military honors at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.

John passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home in Pomeroy. He was born on June 4, 1952, in Pomeroy to the late Orval and Betty (Pierce) Wiles.

He is survived by his daughter, Palma (Wiles) Ashcraft and son-in-law, Nathan Ashcraft; granddaughters, Lauren Kollar and Megan Kollar; brother, Larry (Ann) Wiles; sister, Anna (Craig) (Wiles) Darst; nieces, Sarah (Paul) (Wiles) Hoover, Rebecca Wiles, Lisa (Craig) (Wiles) Knight; nephew, Cooper Darst.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, James (Jimmy) Wiles.

John served in the United States Navy. He was a retired carpenter. He was a lifelong member of The American Legion in Pomeroy.