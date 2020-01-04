BIDWELL — On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Johnny Martin Dixon III of Bidwell passed away at the age of 57 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. John was born on June 1, 1962 in Ashland, Kentucky to Johnny and Patricia Ann (Brown) Dixon. John was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting deer, turkey, and birds with his best friend, Buddy. He also enjoyed skydiving and base jumping on Bridge Day at New River Gorge in West Virginia. John worked for AEP/Lightstone for over 30 years, working up from a CPM welder to Maintenance Superintendent of the Gavin Plant, where he made numerous life-long friends. On June 11, 1994, John married the love of his life, Ronda Sims Dixon.

John is survived by his wife, Ronda Sims Dixon of Bidwell; father, Johnny M. Dixon, Jr. of Gallipolis; sister, Sharri (Mark) Pearson of Versailles, Kentucky; brother, Ralph (Karen) Dixon of Rutland; children, Johnny (Brandy) Dixon IV of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, Heather (Paez) Torres of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and Kristin (Steven) Stinson of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Tatiana Dixon, Madison Novak, Gianna and Johnny Dixon V, Lehty Torres, Daniel Stinson, and soon to be born Titan Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Dixon and grandson, Adrian Torres.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Stump officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends and family may call on Sunday prior to the service from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

