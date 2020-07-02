1/
Joseph Craig Bolin
RUTLAND — Joseph Craig Bolin, 55, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

Born March 11, 1965, at Gallipolis, Ohio, to Joe and Janet Turner Bolin. Craig enjoyed his fishing, hunting and doing carpenter work.

Survived by his parents, Joe and Janet Bolin; children, Zach (Sonya) Bolin, Josh (Breanna) Bolin, Adrian Bolin, and Geneva Bolin; his companion, Charlotte Jacks; siblings Rick (Brenda) Bolin, Brenda Jo Loper, and Brent (Camille) Bolin; grandchildren, Kaleb Bolin, Hadley Bolin, Bradyn, and Adilynn Bolin, and many nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his former wife, Kristal Bolin.

A memorial services are, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Rutland Civic Center, Rutland, Ohio, with Daniel Roush officiating. Visitation from 1-3 p.m. at Rutland Civic Center Sunday, prior to memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waple, Road, Fairfax, Va 22030.

Arrangements with Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, OH. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH 45775
(740) 742-2333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karah Chancey
