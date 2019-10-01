Joseph Garnes

LANGSVILLE — Joseph William "Bill" Garnes, 85, Langsville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 18, 1933 in Doylestown, son of the late Walter Frederick Garnes and Pearl Louiotis Doolittle. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Bernice Garnes, who he married August 7, 1954. Bill was a United States Navy Veteran and attended Salem United Methodist Church.

To this union, he leaves behind to cherish his memory their children: Debbie (Lestel) Ward, Vinton, Connie (Gene) Halley, Pomeroy, Cindi (Tony) Vaughan, West Chester, Sandy (John) Colbert, Jackson, and Joe (Shari) Garnes, Pomeroy; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Lu Gilmore, Pomeroy; brother, Bernard (Connie) Garnes, Washington State; several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Willard, Glen, Walter, and Delton; and sister, Reva.

Visitation will be held noon, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Salem Center Cemetery, Langsville. McCoy Moore is honored to serve the Garnes Family.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
