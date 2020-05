Or Copy this URL to Share

TUPPERS PLAINS — Joseph Murphy, Sr., 74, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Holzer-Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy, Ohio. At Joseph's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store