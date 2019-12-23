POMEROY — Joseph Iles Struble passed this life on Dec. 20, 2019, at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, Ohio. Born on the Iles family farm in Logan, Ohio, on May 26, 1929, he was the son of Clarence J. Struble and Alice Aurelia Iles Struble. On Dec. 25, 1950, he married Martha Willemma Terrell (Pomeroy) who survives, along with his son Michael (Patti) Struble of Syracuse, Ohio.

He is survived by his grandson, Evan Struble (Columbus); granddaughter, Erin Heater (Jim) of Pomeroy; and two great-grandsons, Airman Ryan McCabe, USAF (Germany) and Owen Michael McCabe (Pomeroy).

Additionally he is survived by his brother, Dick (Richard) Struble (Canal Winchester); his sister Sue Tubbs (Syracuse); brother, Daniel Struble (Ft. Myers); and sister Janet (Bill) Williamson (Rutland). Also surviving are various cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lila Mitch of Pomeroy and special friends and neighbors, Nancy Collins and Hal Kneen.

He served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War in the Military Police, and was a lifetime member of the Drew Webster Post and past Commander in the American Legion. He also was a life member and retired Chief of the Pomeroy Fire Department and long time member and retired from the Meigs EMS. He was also a member of Trinity Church in Pomeroy where he served on various church boards and sang in the choir.

Some people may remember him as the Voice of the Pomeroy Panthers when for a number of years he broadcast the Friday night games for WMPO along with the late Larry Baker of Middleport. These two were also a familiar sight as they were EMS instructors for many years in southeastern Ohio.

Joe served his working career in the United States Postal Service both as a carrier, clerk, supervisor and finally retiring having served as a Postmaster in Rutland and Middleport.

Services are being provided by Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26. There will be a service by the Fire Department at the conclusion of the visitation. The funeral service will be held at Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, with Randy Smith and Paul Reed officiating. Military Services will be provided by Drew Webster Post 39 at the grave site. A reception will follow at Trinity Church in Pomeroy.