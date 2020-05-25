Joshua "Noodle" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROWN CITY — Joshua S. "Noodle" Johnson, 41, of Crown City, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Holzer Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1979 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of Patrice "Patti" Haslip Johnson of Crown City and June A. Johnson, Jr. of Livonia, Michigan. Josh was a Master Mover and enjoyed working on cars and playing golf. In addition to his parents, Joshua is survived by a son, Daulton Unroe of Livonia, Michigan; a daughter, Aubrianna Johnson of Crown City; three brothers, Joe A. Johnson (Chrissy) of Bidwell, Jamin D. Johnson of Crown City, and Michale T. Johnson (Jaimee) of Waterford, Michigan; step brother, Aiden of Lawrence County; nephews, Lyric, Ryker, Kyler, and Joesy; niece, Jazlyn "Jazzy"; paternal grandmother, Connie Jean Spina of Gallipolis; step grandparents, Billy Joe and Gelida Johnson of Crown City; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of family and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his step dad, Billy Joe Johnson II; paternal grandfather, June A. Johnson, Sr.; step paternal grandfather, Donald Spina; and maternal grandparents, Jean and Donald Haslip. A Celebration of Life for Joshua was held on Monday, May 25, 2020. Willis Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved