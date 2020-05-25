CROWN CITY — Joshua S. "Noodle" Johnson, 41, of Crown City, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Holzer Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1979 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of Patrice "Patti" Haslip Johnson of Crown City and June A. Johnson, Jr. of Livonia, Michigan. Josh was a Master Mover and enjoyed working on cars and playing golf. In addition to his parents, Joshua is survived by a son, Daulton Unroe of Livonia, Michigan; a daughter, Aubrianna Johnson of Crown City; three brothers, Joe A. Johnson (Chrissy) of Bidwell, Jamin D. Johnson of Crown City, and Michale T. Johnson (Jaimee) of Waterford, Michigan; step brother, Aiden of Lawrence County; nephews, Lyric, Ryker, Kyler, and Joesy; niece, Jazlyn "Jazzy"; paternal grandmother, Connie Jean Spina of Gallipolis; step grandparents, Billy Joe and Gelida Johnson of Crown City; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of family and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his step dad, Billy Joe Johnson II; paternal grandfather, June A. Johnson, Sr.; step paternal grandfather, Donald Spina; and maternal grandparents, Jean and Donald Haslip. A Celebration of Life for Joshua was held on Monday, May 25, 2020. Willis Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2020.