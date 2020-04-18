REEDSVILLE — Joshua Shawn Smith, 41, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

He was born Jan. 18, 1979, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of Tom and Loretta Roberts Smith of Reedsville, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Joshua Smith; a daughter, Lillie Shafer; a brother, Thomas Smith; two sisters, Terry and James Reed and Wendy and Mike Chutes; nieces and nephews, Jaimie, Hunter, Wyatt, Austin, Wesley, Alexis, Devin, Aiden, Zackery, Sidney and Brooklynn; a great-nephew, Louis and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Stewart Cemetery in Hockingport, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

