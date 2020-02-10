LONG BOTTOM — Josephine Osborne, 95, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Long Bottom, Ohio, daughter of the late Delmar and Ethel Taylor Larkins.

Josephine is survived by three sons, Gary Osborne, Roger and Lynn Osborne and Gale and Angie Osborne; a brother, Dorsel Larkins; eight grandchildren, Todd, Steve, Brianna, Jaymie, Jereme, Ashley, Brittany and Donovan; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, Terry and Patty, which were very close to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herald Osborne; thrree brothers, Gilbert, Charles and Robert; and four sisters, Leota, Tressie, Juanita and Ruby.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Roger Spring officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.

