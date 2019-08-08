Juanita Guthrie (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH
45723
(740)-667-3110
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Burial
Following Services
Orange Christian Cemetery
Obituary
COOLVILLE — Juanita Guthrie, 97, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Close To Home Assisted Living in Albany, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 1, 1921, in Meigs County, Ohio, daughter of the late Verl and Bertha Newland Tuttle. Juanita was a member of the Orange Christian Church and graduated from Olive-Orange High School. She was also a bookkeeper for Boggs Sales and Service.

Juanita is survived by a daughter, Diana Curtis; a son, Paul Guthrie; a sister, Eleanor Douglas; a brother, Bill (Faye) Tuttle; three grandchildren, Troy (Rhonda) Guthrie, Stephen Curtis and Alicia Curtis; two great-grandchildren, Seth and Mallory Guthrie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Guthrie; a son, Donald Guthrie; a granddaughter, Tara; a brother, Bob Tuttle and a sister, Oneita Cole.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Mike Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Orange Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 6-8 p.m.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
