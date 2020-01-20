MIDDLEPORT — Juanita Darlene Ritchie, 71, of Middleport, passed away on January 18, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta.

She was born on August 25, 1948, in Mason, West Virginia, daughter of the late George Olin and Rosalee Violet Manley Doerfer.

She was an avid camper at Country Campground. She loved drag racing and cooking. She was employed at H & R Block.

She is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Robert L. Ritchie, Sr.; children, Sherry Eagle (Rick Blaettner) and Robert L. Ritchie, Jr. (Bridget); grandchildren, Joshua Allen Eagle, Heather Darlene Eagle (Jon Martin), and Jessie Dylan Ritchie (Trista); great grandchildren, Xavier Ritchie, Talon Brennen Eagle, Emmy Hope Eagle, Aiden Lee Eagle, Alexandria Danielle Martin, Aria Jade Ledsome, and Kendra Nicole Adams. Also surviving, brother, Ed Manley (Linda); niece, Julia Nichols (Chris); nephews, Bill Roush (Erin), John Roush, Jr. (Gladys); many great nieces and nephews, and a lot of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Ida and John Roush.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, West Virginia with speakers, Bob Ritchie, Sr. and Josh Eagle.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.