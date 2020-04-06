Juanita Roush

Service Information
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH
45775
(740)-742-2333
Obituary
RUTLAND — Juanita Joyce Roush, 93, of Rutland, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, Monday, March 30, 2020, at Overbrook Center, Middleport, Ohio.

Juanita was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida Shiley Carter, born June 26, 1926, at Adrian, Mich. She had 10 brothers and sisters. She married Eugene Howard Roush, January 19, 1945. She worked at Tiffin Glass Factory at an early age, and a member of Veterans Memorial Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Juanita is survived by daughter-in-law, Gloria Roush, Fostoria, Ohio; daughters, Nina (Jim) Geotz, Melmore, Ohio, Kathryn (Jonathan) Scott, Middleport, Ohio; sons, Victor (Vickie) Roush, Pomeroy, Ohio, and Daniel (Louise) Roush, Rutland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Eugene Roush; son, Kenneth Eugene Roush; and grandson, Elijah Roush.

Private graveside services where held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Miles Cemetery, Rutland, Ohio. Birchfield Funeral Home is helping the family at this time. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
