CHESHIRE — Judy Drummond-Mahan, 72, of Cheshire, Ohio, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Holzer Medical Center surrounded by her family.

A graveside service for Judy will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.