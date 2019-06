LANCASTER — Judy Mae Beiler, 53, of 860 Hartman Station Road., Lancaster, passed on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home of natural causes.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Faith Mennonite High School 5085 Woodland Drive Kinzers Pa 17535. Friends may call Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chestnut Church, 742 S. Vintage Rd., Christiana, PA. A private internment will be held at Chestnut Church Cemetery.