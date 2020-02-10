BUCKEYE LAKE — A memorial service celebrating the life of Judy K. Romine, age 52, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Judy's birthday, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.

Judy was born Feb. 12, 1967, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late Charles Gilkey and the late Violet Marie (Napper) Riggleman. She passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Judy was employed as a supervisor at the Curtis Dining Hall at Denison University for the past eight years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, and crime dramas, especially Law and Order SVU and Criminal Minds. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, "Junior" Romine; three sons, Travis Batey of Chester, Eric (Sara) Batey of Reedsville and Branden (Jordan) Batey of Buckeye Lake; step-children, Wanda (Charles) Mauller, Sarah Romine, Cassandra Romine and Brett Romine; grandchildren, Braelynn Paige Batey-Ohlinger, Hunter Eli Batey, Khloe Nicole Batey, Logan Edward Batey, Skyler, Stormy and Sunny Mauller, and Matthew Gainer; brothers, Michael (Lori) Gilkey, Jerry Gilkey (Angie Hykes) and Christopher Gilkey; sister, Tami Witherspoon; several nieces and nephews; and friend of 28 years, Tom Batey of Chester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Casto; and a sister, Debbie Napper.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Judy or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Judy and her family.