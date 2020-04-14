SHADE — Judy A. Well, 72, of Shade, died Monday evening, April 13, 2020, at her residence.

Born Sept. 19, 1947, in Middleport, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Cleo and Peggy Robson Kerns. She was a hairdresser and owned and operated Judy's Country Curl for 50 years. Judy was a member of the Harrisonville Eastern Star 255 and Sew Sisters Quilting Club of Syracuse. She designed jewelry, enjoyed gardening and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Judy is survived by her husband of 44 years Larry M. Well; two daughters, Jody Custer (Tara Morris) and Amanda (Clinton) Stanley; three grandchildren, Rachael Well, Layne Stanley, Savana Stanley; and to many other special friends and family members to list.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Kerns Heckertt and a step-daughter, Alesia Well.

Judy's wishes were to be cremated and to have a memorial service held at a later date.

The family would like to say thank you for all the love and support of friends, family members, Heartland Hospice and the ALS Clinic at Marshall University.

