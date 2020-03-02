Julia Poole (1993 - 2020)
Obituary
LONG BOTTOM — Julia A.M. Poole, 27, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 7, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Angela Gayle Thomas Poole and the late James Richard Poole, II. Julia was a 2013 graduate of Eastern High School and she attended Long Bottom United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Angela Poole and Brian Ohara; a brother, Andrew Ohara; maternal grandparents, Carleton and Ellen Thomas; paternal grandfather, James Poole; aunt, Amanda and Joey Salyers; uncle, Jeff Ruff; six great-aunts; six great-uncles and five cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, James R. Poole, II in 1999; maternal grandmother, Elaine Poole; aunt, Madeline Ruff; and great-aunt Bebe.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
