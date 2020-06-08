POMEROY — June W. VanVranken of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Ohio State Wexiner Center in Columbus. She was born on August 3, 1930, in Nelsonville, to the late Tracy H. and Grace M. (Pugh) Whaley. June was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she was a piano teacher in Pomeroy for many years. She was an active member of the New Beginnings United Methodist Church, where she played the organ for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years Harvey Vanvranken; sons, Scott (Sandie) VanVranken, Matthew VanVranken; grandchildren, Amy (Martin), Clay, Andrew, Erik; great grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Heath, and Mary.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Whaley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Walt Goble officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

