SYRACUSE — Justin Michael Deem of Syracuse passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was born on Nov. 13, 1997, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Michael and Phyllis (Lewis) Deem.

Justin was an Eagle Scout, Troop 299 Pomeroy, he was a member of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department, obtained his brown belt from Bitanga's Martial Arts Center, attended the Ohio Connections Academy Charter School, was a former lifeguard at the Syracuse London Pool. Justin was currently employed by Bob's Market and Greenhouse as an Assistant Crew Leader.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Phyllis Deem; sister, Ashley Deem; grandparents, John and Rose Ash, Raymond and Shirley Lewis; girlfriend, Tracy Herdman; aunts and uncles, Vicky Deem, Sandy (Erich) Philson, Charles "Ray" Deem, Heather (Rex) Vanater and Gary Lewis; numerous cousins and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Deem; paternal great grandparents, Edward and Gladys Deem and Lilly Smith; maternal great grandparents, David and Adalene Maxwell, and Everett and Kathleen Lewis; uncle Everett Lewis.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Preacher Rich Christian officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilmore Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

