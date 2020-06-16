Justin North
GALLIPOLIS — Justin D. North, 36, Gallipolis, passed away, unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Gallipolis.

Born November 15, 1983 in Gallipolis he was the son of John D. and Sheila G. Moore North III, of Gallipolis. Justin was a 2002 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and received his Associate Degree in Business from the Hocking College. He was an equipment operator at the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

In addition to his parents Justin is survived by his brother, Jason E. (Ashley) North, of Gallipolis, his niece, Madisyn Caldwell, his nephew, Noah North, both of Gallipolis, his aunt, Debbie North, of Gallipolis, his uncle and aunt, Tom and Beth Moore, of Gallipolis, his cousins, Ethan Moore and Evan Moore. His great aunt and uncle, William and Mary Burton, of Dublin, Virginia and a great-aunt, Helen Burton Hinkley, of Radford, Virginia. Several other cousins also survive.

Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Lois Moore, paternal grandparents, J.D. and Nevolene North Jr. and a great-aunt, Helen Brumfield.

Private family funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Aaron Young and interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Justin's memory to the Freedom House, c/o The Vertical Church, 25 Court Street, Gallipolis, OH 45631.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
