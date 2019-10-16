LONG BOTTOM — Kathy Willis, 61, of Long Bottom, passed away, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Ohio State, Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born June 13, 1958, in Mason, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Lillian Oldacker Gibbs. She was a homemaker and a member of the Daughters of America.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Willis, whom she married on Oct. 11, 1984, in Pomeroy; brothers-in-law, Brian (Davina) Willis, of Rutland, and Glen Lindon, of Rockaway Beach, New York. Nieces, Gina (Kent) Stuebs, Rhonda (Rick) Gibbs, Brianna Willis, Emilie Grace Willis, nephews, R.J. (Heather) Gibbs, Anthony Biz, Jack Lindon, Bejamin Lindon, Max Lindon, and Georgie Lindon, and great-nieces and great-nephews, and a special friend, Ashely Holdren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Willis; brother, Randall Gibbs; sister, Becky Gibbs; and a sister-in-law, Renee Willis-Lindon, D.C.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Interment will follow in the Riggs Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.