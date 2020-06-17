GALLIPOLIS — Keith Day, 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.
The funeral service for Keith will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jacob Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.