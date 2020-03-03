LONG BOTTOM — Keith A. Putman, 48, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

He was born Sept. 23, 1971, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of Donald and Marlene Barr Putman. Keith was a 1989 graduate of Eastern High School, a member of the Meigs County Bikers Association and retired from M.P. Dory Construction. He was an avid auto body repairman and painter and enjoyed motorcycles and buggies.

In addition to his parents, Keith is survived by his wife, Trisha Spencer Putman; two sons, Corey and Tosha Putman and Brandon Putman; step-daughter, Autumn; three grandchildren, Mark Putman, C'Jae Gillilan and Alexia Gillilan; two brothers, Donnie and Tami Putman and Rick and Linda Putman; three nephews, Matt, Derek and Anthony; two nieces, Whitney and Lindsey; two great-niece, Reagan and Avayah; 3 great-nephews, Luke, Cody and Blake; mother and father-in-law, Ron and Marilyn (Karr) Spencer; and his special dog, Rocket.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Donnie Spencer; grandparents, Charles and Evelyn Barr, Woodrow and Mary Putman, Paul and Ruth Karr and Dayton and Sarah Spencer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with J.T. Douglas and Derek Putman officiating. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m.

