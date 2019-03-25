CHESTER — Keith Weber, 66, of Chester, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

Born Aug. 17, 1952, in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late Norman and Vera Larkins Weber. Keith was employed as a Transportation Manager 2 for the State of Ohio Department of Transportation for 33 years. He was a 1970 graduate of Eastern High School and a member of the Shade River Masonic Lodge 453 F&AM in Chester. He loved playing the drums and was the drummer for the High Country Band and the Dwight Icenhower Promised Land Band.

He is survived by his soulmate and wife, Marcella Hartman Weber; four sons Michael (Jessica), Joshua (Christie), Jeremy (Sheena) and Derek (Kia); nine grandchildren, Kiera (David), Tysen, Eric, Kelsey, Ryan, Kass, Mason, Teagan, Rhys; one great-grandson, Tristin; one brother Charles (Judy); one sister Vida (Doug); and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Chester Cemetery with Pastor Mark Nix officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

