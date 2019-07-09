POMEROY — Kelli R. Markins, 42, of Pomeroy, passed away suddenly in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department as a result of injuries sustained from a homicide, on July 3, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1976, in Portsmouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of Pamalia Thompson Craft, who survives in Pomeroy. She was a custodian supervisor for Extras Supporting Staff in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Kelli was a member of the Pomeroy Eagles #2171 ladies auxiliary. Kelli never met a stranger and she loved to talk and meet new people.

In addition to her mother, Kelli is survived by her husband, Don Proffitt; a son, Drake Markins; a daughter, Mersadies Markins; and a grandson, Emersen Markins. Her siblings, Cheyenne Craft, Aaron Craft, Uriah Craft, Nigel Craft, and Angela Ballew; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shelia and Ray "Buck" Proffitt, of Racine; her canine companion, Lodge; and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Kelli is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Rose Will; maternal grandparents, Garnet Thompson and Boyd Thompson; and paternal grandparents, Jackie and Henry "Doc" Craft.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, with Pastor David Brainard officiating. Interment will follow in the Meigs Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, is honored to serve the family.

