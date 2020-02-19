DELAWARE, Ohio — Kelly Jon Taylor, 58, of Delaware, Ohio, and formerly of Meigs County, passed away, at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware. Born July 18, 1961, in Pomeroy, he was the son of the late Kennith Taylor and Edna Jane Gilmore Taylor Beegle. He was a retired car salesman for the Buyers Toyota of Delaware. He attended the University of Rio Grande and while there he was a member of the Archon Fraternity. He was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his sons, Jonathon (Noemi) Taylor, of Delaware, Ohio, and Konner Taylor, of Hillard, Ohio; step-father, Robert Beegle, of Racine; sisters, Kimberly (Kerry) Taylor-Hull, of Cleveland, Missouri, and Kerri (Greg) Mellick, of Shelby, Ohio. A nephew, Logan Hull and a niece, Lindy Hull, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Mark Moore officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine.