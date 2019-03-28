REEDSVILLE — Kenneth Bolt, 76, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Draper, Virginia, son of the late John William and Elizabeth Lucy Moore Bolt. He attended the Little Hocking Church of Christ. Kenneth was a Navy Veteran and retired with 36 years of service from the Army Corp of Engineers at the Belleville Locks and Dam.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Smith Bolt; a daughter, Annie (Brian) Cordell; and four grandchildren, Levi, Jonan, Wesley and Callie.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Sandhill Cemetery in Long Bottom, Ohio, with Pastor Neal Kaddle officiating.

Visitation will be held at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, on Friday from 6-8 p.m.

