MIDDLEPORT — Kenneth W. Madden of Middleport, Ohio, passed away at the Pleasant Valley Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1956, in Groveport, Ohio, to Mary (Clark) Madden Jr. and the late Kenneth W. Madden Sr. Kenny worked in the oil fields, the Village of Middleport and he loved Drag Racing.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Madden; sons, Kenneth Madden, Carl (Natasha) Madden; sister, Carol (Ronnie) Duncun; grandchildren, Tyler (Shelby) Madden, Marcus (Kristie) Madden, Abigail Madden, Baylee, Braxton Madden, Brennan and Wyatt; great grandchildren, Azari and Anina; special friend Brent Manley and Bill West; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Steve Little officiating. Burial will follow at the Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
