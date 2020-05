Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Kenneth Lee Mannon, 62, Gallipolis, Ohio (Rodney Community), died early Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.



