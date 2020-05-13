Kenneth Mannon
GALLIPOLIS — Kenneth Mannon, 62, of Gallipolis, passed away, on May 1, 2020 at his residence. Born November 3, 1957 in Springfield, he was the son of the late Marlin E. Mannon and Louanna Kelly Mannon who survives in Gallipolis. He was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Riding motorcycles and making people laugh. In addition to his to mother he is survived by his wife, Angela Mannon, sons, Robert E. Mannon and Samuel Mannon, both of Gallipolis, a granddaughter, Kayle J. Mannon, of Gallipolis, a niece, DeNi Miller, of Columbus and a nephew, Todd Mannon, of Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly J. Mannon, daughter-in-law, Amy J. Mannon and brother, Ed Mannon. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
