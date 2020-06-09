Kenneth "Jack" Scites
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Kenneth Kermit "Jack" Scites Jr. age 85 of Ravenswood, W.Va., passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Holzer Assisted Living of Gallipolis. Born on September 18, 1934 in Miami in Kanawha County, W.Va., he was the son of late Kenneth K. Scites Sr. and Willa Hively Scites.

Jack loved being around his family especially his grandchildren and great grand-children. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Knight Temple and Blue Lodge Masonic Lodge #363 in Middleport where he received his 50-year member pin. He served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum after many years of service as a Fabrication Supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Kellenberger Jones; children, Timothy J. (Bev) Scites of Gallipolis, Eric Paul (Susan) Scites of Pomeroy, step-son, David (Stephanie) Jones of Fairmont, W.Va., and a step-daughter, Jennifer (Riccardo) Palagi of Boise, Idaho. Brother, Joseph (Judith) Scites of Letart, W.Va., a sister, Mary Jane (Rick) Romig of Keyser, W.Va. along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Cremation services are under the direction of Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved