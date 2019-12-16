RUTLAND — Kenneth Ray Searles, 63, of Rutland, passed away, at 3:08 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born Aug. 4, 1956, in Mason, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. Searles and late Pauline Kauff Sheppard.

He graduated from Meigs High School in 1974. He was in the Army National Guard Maintenance Department, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. He retired from the Mid Atlantic Storage, in Washington Courthouse.

Kenny loved building things, working with wood, and teaching his grandsons how to build along side of him. He enjoyed going fishing with his grandsons Zach and Bryan. He also loved riding his Harley with his son Brad, his brothers, and his many friends. He loved having cookouts, and spending time with family and friends and sharing many memories.

He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Luster Searles on March 15, 1975, in Middleport, who survives. To this union were born three children, Angela (James) Eblin, of Middleport, Brad (Brandi) Searles, of Jackson, Ohio, and Chad (Tisha) Searles, of Snowville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan and Alex Eblin, Zach, Kylie, Skyler, and Harper Searles, Rowen, Malyla, and Kenneth Searles, and a bonus granddaughter, Shayla Mullins. Brothers, Steve (Sherry) Searles, of Fostoria, Ohio, and Randy (Glenna) Searles, of Jackson, an uncle, Bobby Searles, of Colton, special nieces, Trish Parker and Tonya Taylor Herdman, many cousins, and numerous friends also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his in-laws, George and Phyllis Luster, and brother-in-law, George Luster, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Don Stivers will officiate and interment will follow with military honors will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.