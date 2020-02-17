Kim Fackler

RUTLAND — Kim Michelle Fackler, 60, passed away at her home Rutland, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

Kim was born July 10, 1959, at Avon Lake, Ohio, to the late Dale Edward and Twylla June Anderson Samsel. Kim was a nurse, wife, mother, grandmother, and an devout Christian.

She leaves behind her husband, Dennis Jay Fackler; children, Ben (Jenny) Fackler, Lisa (Ryan) Rowe, Emily (Brad) Whitlatch, Derrick (Nikki) Frackler, Brandon (Angela Casci) Fackler, and Lucas (Morgan Wilson) Fackler; a brother, Mark Samsel; a sister, Denise Thomas; 15 grandchildren; and a great grandchild.

At the families request their is to be no services or visitation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be given to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
