CIRCLEVILLE — Larry "Ernie" Griffin, Jr., 56, of Circleville, Ohio, formerly of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Arbors At Pomeroy.

He was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Long Bottom, Ohio, son of Ruth Ann Lance. He was a 1981 graduate of Eastern High School.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Janeen Swain Griffin; mother, Ruth Ann Lance; a daughter, Angel and Jeremy; a son, Brandon; two brothers, Eddie and Melissa Griffin and Mark and Tonya Griffin; aunts, Pam Weber, Debbie Null, Barbara Summerfield and Cynthia Houghton; uncles, Roger Griffin, and Mike Lance; step-daughter, Heather Robertson; step-son, Aaron Smith; many nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved dog, JJ.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and June Griffin.

At Ernie's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

