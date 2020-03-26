LONG BOTTOM — All people die, but not all people live. Larry lived!

Larry Hayman, 78, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed on from this world on March 23, 2020.

Lawrence Hubert Hayman was born on Oct. 28, 1941, to H.A. "Fred" Hayman and Garnet F. Polk Hayman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Garnet Hayman; siblings, Charles "Sam" Cozart, Margaret "Grace" Keen, June Feldman, Roger Hayman, Carol Triplett, Jerry Hayman, Elbert Hayman and Marty Hayman.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie White Hayman; two daughters, Terri Law (Richard) and Angela Robson (Justin); four beloved grandchildren, Kelsey, Layla, Drew and Tanner; mother-in-law, Thelma White; two brothers, Clarence Hayman and James Hayman; sister, Kathleen "Kas" Seckman; extra special niece, Misty Hayman; extra special nephews, Jerry "Bubby" Hayman and Travis Thomas; extra special great nephew, Zachary Carpenter; as well as many special nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

Larry served in the United States Army from 1960-1963. He was a retired Millwright with Local #443 (formerly #1755); a lifetime member of the Forked Run Gun Club; lifetime member of Meigs County Fish and Game; Democratic Central Committeeman for Lebanon Township; F & AM #337 Coolville, OH, Scottish Rite and York Rite, Aladdin Shriner; and he also spent many years with great friends at his "country club", Summerfields.

Larry was a spiritual man. He loved his grandchildren above all things, loved being outdoors, loved the sunshine, and loved working in his garden. He was our rock and the coolest dude we knew. If you asked him how he was, he was always "fair-to-middlin" and if you asked him what he wanted as a gift, it was ALWAYS a hug.

So, we won't say goodbye, but see you later…when we will give you the biggest hug.

Arrangements are pending at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va.