MIDDLEPORT — Larry Hudnall, 79, of Middleport, passed away at 2:47 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Born June 13, 1939, he was the son of the late Charles Hudnall and the late Stella Brickles Colburn. He was the owner and operator of Hudnall Heating and Cooling. He was well known around the community for being a repair man.

Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Phyllis Pettit Hudnall; a brother, Roger (Janet) Hudnall, a sister, Dorothy Hudnall, both of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Hudnall.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Burlingham Cemetery with Pastor James Keesee officiating. Interment will follow. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.