Larry Pickett
CROWN CITY — Larry O. Pickett, 66, of Crown City, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on November 1, 1953 in Crown City, Larry was the son of the late Max E. and Thelma Rose Warren Pickett. Larry graduated from Hannan Trace High School Class of 1971.

Larry is survived by his sister, Linda (Randy) Brown of Gallipolis; nieces, Kristie (Terry) Stapleton of Gallipolis and Tracy Pickett of Racine; and nephew, Zachary (Krystal) Pickett of Racine.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Pickett.

There will be no public services for Larry. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
