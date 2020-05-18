POMEROY, Ohio — Larry David Tucker, 57, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2020 in Ohio State Medical Center. He was born September 24, 1962, in Pomeroy, a son of the late John Sullivan and Ellen Renee (Stellfox) Tucker. In addition to his parents his brother, John William Tucker, preceded him in death. He was a former truck driver with Ferrellgas and Valley Belle. He was a former member of the Meigs County School Board and former probation officer for Meigs County, Ohio. He was a member of the Gridiron Club, Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, and enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Harrisonville Lodge # 411 F&AM and attended the Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Wendela Lynn (Gibbs) Tucker; sons, David A. (Shara) Tucker and Morgan P. Tucker both of Pomeroy; brother, Thomas W. Tucker of Pomeroy; sisters, Sandra K. Phillips of Owensboro, Ky., and Karen Lee (Ronald) Floyd of Henderson, Ky.; grandchildren, Jozalynn and David Tucker, Jackson Fields and new grandson to be born Christopher. Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., with the Rev. J. Kazee officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Letart. Masonic rites will be given by the Harrisonville Lodge #411 F&AM, Harrisonville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.castofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020.