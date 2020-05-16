FAIRBORN — Laura Brown Cozart, 97, Fairborn (formerly of Vinton) passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Wickshire Fairborn Senior Living Facility, Fairborn. Born Laura Hazel Welker December 2, 1922 in Vinton, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey "Chad" and Grace (Piper) Welker. A 1941 Vinton High School Graduate, she retired as a bookkeeper from Community Action Partnership of Cheshire. Her memberships include Riverside Senior Citizens and Spinning Road Baptist Church, Riverside; Order of Eastern Star #375, Vinton, where she was a 60 year plus member as well as Past Matron. She was also a former member of the Vinton Baptist Church, Vinton. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children: Walter Jr. (Susan) Brown, Springfield; Judy Ann (Peter) Shuler, Durham, Connecticut and Rita Grace (Charles) Pilkington, Fairborn; six grandchildren: Timothy, Holly and Gregory Shuler; Jason and Chad Brown and Laurita Ann Bocklage; step-grandson, Charles Pilkington III as well as seven great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild: Alexandra, Levi, Celena and Noah Brown; Isabella and Rebecca Shuler; Victoria Bocklage and Stevie Jean Pilkington. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by husbands Walter L. Brown and Edwin S. "Bill" Cozart and sister, Margaret Esther Metcalf. Due to the COVID-10 Pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, who is honored to serve the Brown-Cozart Family. Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.