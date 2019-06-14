Lawrence Cunningham

Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV
25260
(304)-773-5561
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
Obituary
LETART, W.Va. — Lawrence Junior Cunningham, 81, of Letart, W.Va. died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home, following a short illness.

The service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Burial with full military rites provided by American Legion Post #140, New Haven, W.Va. and the VFW Post #9926, Mason will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from June 14 to June 15, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
