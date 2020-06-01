Lawrence Hayman
Lawrence (Larry) Hayman, 78, of Long Bottom passed away on March 23, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, June 5, from 12-1 p.m. with the funeral and graveside services to follow at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va. Graveside services will be held at Bald Knob Cemetery in Long Bottom. In honoring his wish, there will be a farewell party at Summerfields in Chester following graveside services. "There will be flowers from those who cry when I'm gone and leave you in this world alone. I know you'll have fun at my farewell party. I know, you'll be glad when I'm gone." — Gene Watson.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
