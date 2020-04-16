MIDDLEPORT — Lelia Mae Nelson, 89, of Middleport, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. Born Dec. 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Bertha Barrett of Langsville, Ohio. She worked for many years as a housekeeper at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy, OH and was a member of the Middleport Church of Christ.

She is survived by her five children, Cheryl Smith (Greg Brown) of Mason, W.Va., Brenda (Brian) Johnson of Mason, W.Va., Roger (Lydia) Nelson of Niceville, Fla., Carroll Ray (Deanna) of Charleston, S.C., and John (Tammy) Nelson of Middleport, Ohio; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nelson; son, Larry Nelson; three brothers, Wesley, Bob and Bruce Barrett; sister Helen Metheney.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.