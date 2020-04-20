GALLIPOLIS — Leoma J. Waugh, 85, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home.

She was born on January 17, 1935 in Chesapeake, to Hobart and Gladie Langdon Snyder. In addition to her parents, Leoma was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret and Sylvia and two brothers, Bernard and Sherlie. Also preceding Leoma in death were two sons, Ronald K. and Jeffrey A. White. Her husband Ronald White passed in 1982.

Leoma is survived by two daughters, Dianna Lynn (Charles) Glover of Ormond Beach, Florida and Kathy French of Cheshire; grandchildren, Stacy Deem of Racine, Kristy McQuaid of Gallipolis, Justin Sands of Columbus, Tracy Debord of Ormond Beach, Matthew Glover of Daytona Beach, Florida, Timothy White of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Sandra Powell of Pomeroy, Angie Clickenger of Gallipolis, and Ronald James of Gallipolis; numerous great grandchildren; and a few great great grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Leoma loved her family more than anything; she also loved her church family at Bulaville Christian Church.

There will be a private family funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Her burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery.

