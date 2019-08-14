REEDSVILLE — Leonard Lee Barber, Jr., 71, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Penn.

He was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of the late Pauline (Baxter) and Leonard Barber, Sr. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and owned and operated Barber Auto Parts.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Rood) Barber; two sons, Jeremy and Debbie Barber and Jerrod and Amy Barber; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Katlyn, Allison, Austin, Dustin, Chase and Paislee; a brother, Howard and Kay Barber; a sister, Ruby and Daniel Drake; a sister-in-law, Carol Barber; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Paul Barber and three brothers, Danny Barber, Robert Barber and Carl Barber.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Tuppers Plains VFW and the Middleport American Legion.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 5-8 p.m.

