SYRACUSE — Lera Jones of Syracuse passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 19, 1927, in Middleport to the late John Allen and Carrie (Massie) Knopp. Lera worked and retired as a teller from the Pomeroy National Bank.

She is survived by sisters-in-law, Donna Jones and Eunice Jones and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Peck" Jones; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Vivian (Frank) Titus, Allen Knopp, Marcus Knopp, Evelyn (Harold) Vogelsong, Marilyn (John) Fultz, Nola (Bill) Swisher; brothers-in-law, Rich Jones and Roy Jones Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. At the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service.

